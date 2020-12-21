Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Jackson County, Koochiching County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Rock County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Police investigating fatal shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police investigate a fatal shooting in St. Paul. (St. Paul PD)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a homicide Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to St. Paul police, around 7 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East after receiving a call that a person had been shot. When the officers arrived, they found the injured man inside a vehicle. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There was a second scene on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West, which police were investigating to determine if it was connected to the homicide. The road was blocked off just east of Rice to Sylvan Street. 

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5650.

This case marks the city's 33rd homicide of 2020.