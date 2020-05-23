Police investigating after man found dead in St. Paul home

article

St. Paul Police say they are investigating after they found a man dead in a St. Paul home Saturday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the home on the 600 block of Belvidere Street East around 10:20 a.m. Saturday where they found the male unconcious and not breathing.

Officers and paramedics unsuccessfully tried to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead.

The St. Paul forensic services unit is processing the crime scene and investigators are looking for more information about the man's death and who is responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to call 651-266-5650.