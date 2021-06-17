Human body parts found in Minneapolis neighborhood, homicide investigation underway

Police are investigating after human body parts were discovered in the St. Anthony West neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said a passerby found a few body parts on the 300 block of Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Additional body parts were discovered at least two other locations a short time later.

The body parts are believed to belong to an adult, although the sex of the victim is unclear. Some critical body parts are still missing, including the victim's head.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.