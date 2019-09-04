Police: Father armed with gun kidnapped his own kids in St. Cloud, Minn.

A father in St. Cloud, Minnesota has been arrested by police who say he kidnapped his own kids from their mother while armed with a handgun.

Officers say they were called to a residence on 4th Avenue South for the kidnapping just after midnight on Tuesday. The mother told officers the kids' biological father, who shares custody of the children, came to the apartment after midnight with four others.

Inside the apartment, police say the father showed a gun and took the four kids, whose ages range from 18 months to age 12, while another woman tazed the mother.

Later in the morning, officers in Grand Rapids, Minnesota located a vehicle connected to the kidnapping. The discovery led to a short standoff around a home where officers surrounded the house and negotiated with the people inside. Eventually, the kids were let out of the home and three people, including the father, were taken into custody.

Later in the day, police say a woman was also arrested in Minneapolis. Police say she is the woman believed to have used the taser during the altercation. Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the case.

The four suspects are being held in Stearns County Jail and are expected to face kidnapping, assault, and burglary charges.