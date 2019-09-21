Police: Family found body of missing teen on Redwood River

article

Family members searching for a missing teen on Redwood River ended up finding his body on Saturday, police and relatives tell FOX 9.

Saturday evening, officers said a group of kayakers had come across the body while searching for 15-year-old Thunder Brothersofall. We're told the kayakers were family members who had continued their search for the boy after he was swept into the water last Sunday evening.

According to police, Brothersofall was swimming with friends when he got caught in the strong current and swept away.

Police and family members searched for days for the teen but it wasn't until Saturday when the group of family members came across the body south of the County Road 101 bridge in North Redwood.

The family then contacted police who recovered the remains.

Police have sent the body to the coroner to make the official identification.