Police 'escort' unwanted bat out of Shakopee apartment building

Police officers have to answer many calls while on a shift and sometimes that may just be the call of the wild.

Late Saturday night, two Shakopee officers responded to a report of an unwanted guest at an apartment complex in Shakopee. Turns out that guest was a bat.

The officers found the bat under a chair in the dining room, according to the department's Facebook post. While one officer put on his protective gear, the other was able to "detain" the bat. The officer, wearing protective gloves, held the bat by its wings and walked it out of the building, where he released it.

The bat received a trespassing notice before it flew off.