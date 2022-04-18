Police: Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked at University of Minnesota

A delivery driver was assaulted and their vehicle was stolen at the University of Minnesota on Sunday.

According to a U of M Safe-U Emergency alert, the victim was making a delivery at about 9 p.m. near Washington Avenue Southeast and University Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis when the driver was carjacked.

During the incident, the suspect assaulted the delivery driver and then took the victim’s vehicle, a silver Toyota Prius with Minnesota license plate HGL205. During the scuffle, the driver’s side mirror cover was ripped off, the alert said.

U of M police say there is a limited description of the suspect, which police did not provide.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Like other neighborhoods in Minneapolis, Dinkytown has been impacted by the rise of carjackings in the Twin Cities. On Sunday, March 14, there were two separate carjackings in three hours near the University of Minnesota campus.

In February, a FOX 9 analysis of carjacking in Minneapolis concluded that 90% of the cases go unsolved.