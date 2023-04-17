Expand / Collapse search
Pursuit suspect who allegedly assaulted officer in custody

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:33PM
FOX 11

Authorities in pursuit of assault suspect

The suspect is accused of assaulting an officer.

LOS ANGELES - An alleged assault suspect who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from the Antelope Valley to the West Los Angeles area Monday morning has been taken into custody. 

The driver is wanted for allegedly running over a sheriff's deputy foot during a traffic stop. 

The pursuit began in the Antelope Valley to the 14 Freeway. The driver was seen at one point going off-road and reaching speeds upwards of 80 mph on the southbound 405 Freeway approaching the Sepulveda Pass. The pursuit came to end when the driver surrendered to authorities off the 405 Freeway near Wilshire Boulevard.

Police chase: Pursuit suspect surrenders to authorities

The end of a high-speed chase came to a peaceful end shortly after the suspect exited the 14 Freeway.

The pursuit happened just hours ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' scheduled visit to the Los Angeles area.

No other injuries were reported.


 