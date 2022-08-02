Minneapolis woman, 71, missing since June frequents casinos

article

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a 71-year-old woman missing since June.

Carol Ann Swigart, 71, was last seen the week of June 27. Swigart is a 5-foot-2 white female who weighs approximately 127 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair that is turning gray and typically wears jewelry.

Swigart divided her time between a house on the 4800 block of Girard Avenue North and an apartment on 1717 Washington Street Northeast. She is also known to frequent the Mystic Lake Casino, Treasure Island Casino and North Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.