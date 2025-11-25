Plymouth police officer shoots armed man following domestic disturbance

The Brief Plymouth police say an officer shot an armed man following a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a residence on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane North at about 4:37 a.m. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.



The Plymouth Police Department says it's investigating an officer-involved shooting following a domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning.

Police response to domestic disturbance

What we know:

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane North at 4:37 a.m. to address a domestic disturbance involving a man. Authorities say the man was reportedly knocking on a residential window and was armed with a handgun when confronted by police in a parking lot.

The officer discharged their weapon, striking the man. Officers detained him and provided first aid before he was transported to North Memorial Health - Robbinsdale Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Plymouth officer not harmed

What they're saying:

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden says the officer involved in the shooting was not physically injured and will be placed on critical incident leave, a standard procedure in use-of-force incidents.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances leading to the confrontation and the identity of the individuals involved have not been released.