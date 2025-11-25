Plymouth police officer shoots armed man following domestic disturbance
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Plymouth Police Department says it's investigating an officer-involved shooting following a domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning.
Police response to domestic disturbance
What we know:
Officers responded to the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane North at 4:37 a.m. to address a domestic disturbance involving a man. Authorities say the man was reportedly knocking on a residential window and was armed with a handgun when confronted by police in a parking lot.
The officer discharged their weapon, striking the man. Officers detained him and provided first aid before he was transported to North Memorial Health - Robbinsdale Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Plymouth officer not harmed
What they're saying:
Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden says the officer involved in the shooting was not physically injured and will be placed on critical incident leave, a standard procedure in use-of-force incidents.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.
What we don't know:
Details about the circumstances leading to the confrontation and the identity of the individuals involved have not been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden.