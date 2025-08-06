Plymouth goes high-tech to create 3D tree inventory

The Brief For two weeks, a truck equipped with cameras and LIDAR is slowly driving every street in Plymouth, while a smaller vehicle drives through all the city parks. This creates a 3-D image and searchable map of every tree on city property, combined with AI to fully identify them. In the end, this will give the city a much more efficient way to focus on trees that need attention, either from disease or pests or simply being overgrown.



The truck that Conor Logan is spending a couple weeks driving along the streets of Plymouth gets attention for a couple of reasons.

One is the six-camera array on top, which people confuse for a Google car. The other is his speed.

"We can only go a maximum of 23 miles an hour while collecting," Logan explains.

While the cameras get a full panoramic view, it’s the two LIDAR sensors that are doing the work of creating a full digital copy of every tree he drives by.

"It’s collecting a point cloud of the tree," he says, "so that’s a 3-D model at the end."

Creating a virtual tree map

What we know:

Plymouth is the first city in Minnesota to create this virtual tree inventory, signing a contract with two companies, Greehill and Davey Resource Group, to do the mapping and the data processing.

"For years we’ve had an inventory that we’ve known was incomplete," said Paul Buck, the city’s forester.

Cities have always kept inventories of their trees, but it’s done by crews driving around and writing them down. Some get missed, some might be misidentified, and that makes caring for them all more tedious.

"If you want to be efficient, you want to know what you have," Buck said

Once this high-tech mapping is complete, they’ll know exactly what trees are where. But more importantly, they can see exactly what condition they’re in, both shape and size, that can focus their attention.

"We can narrow it down to this 10%, or 20%, we should go look at those first because there’s something off about those trees," said Buck. "It might not tell us exactly what it is, but it at least narrows down the numbers…to go look on our own and say what is wrong? Should we address it right away?"

Cameras and lasers

How it works:

The scanning is done by Greehill Smart Tree Inventory out of Texas, mapping about 40 miles of city streets each day. The rest of the work is up to Davey Resource Group, which crunches it all through their software system.

Jacob McMains showed FOX 9 a map of another city they completed recently, demonstrating the variety of ways to search through the inventory. For example, he selected a species of tree and the program immediately displayed how many there are and where to find them.

"The power of the data is that it essentially allows you through a bunch of objective metrics," McMains explained, "to flag trees that look abnormal when compared to the rest of the data set."

And for each tree, there is a 3D model, which can quickly flag problems that humans might otherwise miss.

"Maybe there’s some die-back in the crown, you can see exactly where that’s located. Maybe there’s some dead wood you want to direct a pruning crew to go and address," McMains said.

A four-year project

What's next:

This is a four-year project for Plymouth, which includes getting a second scan done in a couple of years, which Buck says will be a test of how effective this approach is.

It will tell them, by comparison, if the problems identified now have improved when it’s scanned again.

"These are green assets," he says. "They’re increasing in value every day they’re here. To ignore them or lose track of them means we’re losing the opportunity to make them better."