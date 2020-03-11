Plymouth couple taking Grand Princess Cruise quarantine in stride as disembarkation nears

Minnesotans are still stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship just outside Oakland, California Wednesday.

They thought there were disembarking, but it looks like it will actually be Thursday.

Robert and Linda Henry are two of them. The Plymouth couple talked about the plan to disembark and how they’re passing time.

Wednesday, they were still laughing, but were very bored.

“Exercise is one of the biggest problems,” they said. “I literally paced back and forth from the door to the balcony 200 times last night to get some exercise in.”

They can, however, still chat with their quarantined neighbors.

“We go out on the balconies and talk to each other,” they described.

They talk about what they can’t wait to eat once they leave the ship. For the Henrys, it’s pizza, but what they are getting now is just fine. It’s just the way they get it that is getting old.

“So, every time you open our door to the hall, you have to mask up, so I had to put out our dirty lunch dishes on a tray and push it out there,” they said.

Once they disembark, the Henrys will get a bus to the airport and take a charter to an air base in either Texas or Georgia. They have not been told anything about the accommodations there or which one they’re going to, but they’re not worried either.

They are just a little stir crazy.

The Henrys are taking everything in stride, but they did make it clear they definitely miss their grandchildren. They missed a birthday while quarantined, so they were sad about that, but overall, they say it is what it is and they’re just fine.