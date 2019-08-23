Place your bets: Iowa's first sportsbook to open next week near Iowa-Minnesota border

article

Less than a two-hour drive from the Twin Cities, the first sportsbook in Iowa will open in one week.

Thursday, Aug. 29, FandDuel Sportsbook at Diamond Jo Casino will open in Northwood, Iowa, just across the Minnesota border.

Sports gambling was legalized by the Iowa legislature in May and the law went into effect in August.

Former Vikings player John Randle will be on hand to make the ceremonial first bet at the new sportsbook.

According to a release from Diamond Jo Casino and FanDuel, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place before guests from Iowa and Minnesota can make their first legal sports bets.

This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minn.