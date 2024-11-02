Pipestone Sheriff's Office investigating death after responding to domestic assault
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Pipestone County Sheriff's Office said one male is in custody after a female was found dead in a home.
What we know
Law enforcement officials say they responded to a domestic assault call just before noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, at a home in the 800 block of 1st Avenue West in Edgerton, Minn.
Deputies then took "a male subject" into custody and found a dead female inside the home.
The Pipestone County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public.
What we don't know
Details on the victim and the suspect, such as their ages and names, have not yet been shared by law enforcement officials.