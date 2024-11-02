Pipestone Sheriff's Office investigating death after responding to domestic assault

The Brief The Pipestone Sheriff's Office said deputies found a female dead in an Edgerton home. Law enforcement initially responded to a reported domestic assault. The sheriff's office said a "male subject was taken into custody" and there is no danger to the public.



The Pipestone County Sheriff's Office said one male is in custody after a female was found dead in a home.

What we know

Law enforcement officials say they responded to a domestic assault call just before noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, at a home in the 800 block of 1st Avenue West in Edgerton, Minn.

Deputies then took "a male subject" into custody and found a dead female inside the home.

The Pipestone County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know

Details on the victim and the suspect, such as their ages and names, have not yet been shared by law enforcement officials.