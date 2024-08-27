Pine River drowning death investigated by authorities

A man in Cass County reported missing has been found dead in the Pine River, according to authorities.

What we know

On Aug. 26, around 5:30 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man from the City of Pine River.

Authorities learned that the 54-year-old man had left a residence and gone swimming in the Pine River, but had not yet returned.

A search was conducted, and he was located in the river just after 7 p.m.

What we don’t know

Authorities are still investigating the official cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s name will also be released at a later date.