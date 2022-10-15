Pine County single-vehicle crash leaves 2 young adults dead, 2 others injured

Two young adults were killed, and two others were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Northern Minnesota.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City.

Deputies located a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man who were dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

An 18-year-old man was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital, but it's unknown what the extent of his injuries are or his current condition. A 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the four people involved until families have been notified.

At this time, authorities have not shared what led to the fatal crash.