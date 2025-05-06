Pine County sheriff searching for missing 56-year-old man

article

The Brief The Minnesota BCA issued an endangered missing person alert for 56-year-old Randy Steven Moreland. Moreland was reported missing on May 1, though authorities believe he went missing before that. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office.



The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.

Missing person

The backstory:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for Randy Steven Moreland on Tuesday morning.

Moreland was reported missing in Pine County on Thursday, May 1, though authorities believe he had been missing for some time before that. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office believes Moreland is somewhere in the Pine or Carlton County area.

Moreland is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 195 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Moreland’s whereabouts is requested to contact Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.