Pickup truck crashes into Dunn County deputy's squad car

A pickup truck crashed into a Dunn County Sheriff's squad vehicle, causing minor injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-94 near Menomonie, Wisconsin.

The deputy had been responding to a different crash when the pickup truck lost control as the traffic was slowing down on the highway. The deputy was inside the vehicle when the crash happenend.

Both drivers received minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.