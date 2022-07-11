PetSmart donates $200K to Animal Humane Society locations for low-cost vet services

One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to local animal shelters is the lack of affordable care for their owners.

A $200,000 donation from PetSmart Charities hopes to ease that burden on pet owners at two Twin Cities Animal Humane Society (AHS) locations.

Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care and preventative care, according to a press release.

The grant intends to support the effort of AHS to provide low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, medical and preventative care, and dental and specialty services at Veterinary Centers in Golden Valley and St. Paul.

"The Twin Cities continues to see an increasing demand from more and more people in need of quality, affordable medical and preventative care for their pets. Our Veterinary Centers are a critical resource to keep pets with their families. Loving, attentive pet owners come from all walks of life," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart charities in an announcement. "More than 50 million pets in the US lack access to veterinary care for a variety of reasons. Some communities have few or no trusted sources close by; other pet owners struggle to keep pace with the high cost."

According to its website, the Animal Humane Society cares for more than 100,000 animals annually.

PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with families each year through its in-store adoption program at its stores.