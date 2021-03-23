Person in their 20s among 7 newly reported COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 870 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths Tuesday. The state has now seen 507,231 COVID-19 cases and 6,789 deaths since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths include a person in their 20s from Anoka County. In all, only 10 of Minnesota's 6,789 COVID-19 deaths have been people in their 20s.

The other deaths reported Tuesday ranged in age from 50-84 years old. None of the newly reported deaths were long-term care residents.

The 870 newly reported cases were out of 13,314 tests—a 6.5% positivity rate. The 7-day average positivity rate is at about 4.5%. Anything about 5% is a concern for MDH.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 1,437,931 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 854,827 are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the state health department. About 79% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they become eligible for a vaccine.