People's Pride at Powderhorn Park: The free, corporate-free Twin Cities celebration now in its 6th year

The Brief People's Pride, a grassroots Pride celebration, took place at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Saturday. Organizers say the event is free, not sponsored by corporations and is funded by donations and small businesses. Attendees and organizers highlight the event's focus on the community, local vendors and creating a welcoming space.



Pride celebrations took over the Twin Cities this weekend, but one event in Minneapolis offered a different take on what Pride can look like.

A grassroots celebration at Powderhorn Park

What we know:

People's Pride at Powderhorn Park marked its sixth year as a free, community-driven event. Organizers say the festival is funded through donations and small businesses, not corporate sponsors.

Gaberiel Vande Water, an organizer, said, "Originally the vision that the kind of nucleus organizing crew wanted was just like an accessible Pride event stuff that was free, that was not sponsored by corporations." Vande Water added, "We wanted something that like supported independent artists, independent makers, independent musicians. So we fundraise, and that keeps us in touch with our community as well."

The event featured music, dancing and a focus on supporting local vendors and artists. Organizers also chose to use private security instead of a police presence, which they say keeps the event community-driven.

Marene Lobos from St. Paul said, "I think for me personally, it's important to boycott certain corporations." Lobos also shared, "I can celebrate without having to worry that my money or my attendance or wherever my presence is associated with like causes that I don't align with."

Throughout the day, attendees danced, connected with friends and enjoyed family-friendly activities. Lobos said, "It's really local based. It has its own personality, like, there's a lot of local vendors, local communities happening, and like grassroots organization, I like that there's food and there's like family-based events, it's really cool out here."

Why you should care:

People's Pride offers an alternative to larger, corporate-sponsored Pride festivals. Organizers and attendees say it provides a space that is accessible, welcoming and focused on supporting local communities.

Lobos shared, "My favorite part about People's Pride is that there's like a lot of BIPOC communities showing up, and I don't get to see like as many elderly, like Latino trans folks all the time, and seeing that here makes me feel at home."

Organizers say people often attend both Twin Cities Pride and People's Pride, emphasizing that every Pride event matters.

The backstory:

People's Pride started six years ago with a vision to create a Pride event that is accessible and free from corporate influence. Organizers say the event relies on community fundraising and support from small businesses.

The event has grown into a celebration that highlights independent artists, musicians and makers. Organizers say their approach keeps them connected to the community and allows for a unique, local experience.

Attendees say the event stands out for its grassroots feel and focus on inclusivity, especially for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.