Pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Coon Rapids, Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Coon Rapids police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Wednesday night, according to Coon Rapids police.
Officials say the incident happened near Coon Rapids Boulevard and Foley Boulevard.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say there weren't any witnesses to the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.