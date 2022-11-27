Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after apparent hit-and-run in Park Rapids

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Park Rapids on Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 41-year-old woman from Park Rapids was walking eastbound on Highway 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. on Friday when she was apparently struck by a vehicle.

The woman was found partially lying in the traffic lane on the north side of the highway.

The crash report said the woman suffered a life-threatening head injury from the incident and was airlifted to Sanford Health Hospital in Fargo. Her current condition is unknown.

The road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, but the state patrol did not say whether it was a contributing factor.

State patrol did not have information on the vehicle or person who struck the woman.