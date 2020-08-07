Passenger killed in motorcycle crash in St. Paul, driver fled scene

A woman died in a motorcycle crash in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday.

At 10:05 p.m., police officers responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Ivy Avenue East. St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said the motorcycle crashed into the side of a Toyota Camry that was turning left onto Ivy Avenue East.

When officers arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on a woman suffering from severe head injuries. The woman, believed to be the passenger of the motorcycle, was lying about 30 feet from the crash site.

Officers relieved the bystander and continued performing CPR until medics arrived. Medics took over and transported the woman to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

Neither the driver of the motorcycle nor the passenger were wearing helmets.

Linders said the driver of the motorcycle, a man, fled the scene on foot and has not been located.

Advertisement

Police later learned the motorcycle had been reported stolen from St. Paul.

The crash remains under investigation.