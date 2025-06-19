Parts of I-494 closing Thursday night into Friday morning

The Brief Multiple sections of I-494 will close Thursday night into Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of I-494 between I-35W and Highway 77 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday. A section of I-494 between Highway 100 and Portland Avenue will also be closed from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday.



MnDOT crews will close off sections of Interstate 494 (I-494) Thursday night into Friday morning as part of a larger effort to renovate the entire highway between Edina and Richfield.

I-494 road construction Thursday night into Friday morning

Big picture view:

MnDOT officials say they will close the eastbound lanes of I-494 between I-35W and Highway 77 starting at 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday. Drivers can use northbound Highway 100 to get to eastbound Highway 62 and then take southbound Highway 77 to get back onto eastbound I-494.

Another section of I-494 will be closed in both directions between Highway 100 and Portland Avenue from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday.

More information on the project, including future road closings, can be found here.