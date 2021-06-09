Partial solar eclipse visible at sunrise in Twin Cities Thursday

article

Heads up early birds! A partial annular solar eclipse will be visible at sunrise Thursday morning.

In the Twin Cities, it will be brief because the eclipse is finishing right as the sun rises, so just 23% of the sun will be covered by the moon and it will only linger for about 20 minutes.

For northern Minnesota though, especially the North Shore, it will be 40%-70% covered at sunrise and last an hour or so. Remember, don’t look directly at the sun without solar eclipse glasses. Standard sunglasses don’t count.

Be up early and look right at the eastern horizon with sunrise in the Twin Cities at 5:27 a.m.

Happy viewing!