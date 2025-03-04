ParkMobile $32.8M settlement for data breach: Are you eligible?

article

The Brief ParkMobile is set to pay $32.8 million settlement to eligible users over a 2021 data breach. Eligible users must file a claim by March 5, 2025, for up to $25 in cash or $1 in-app credit. The parking app was used to pay for on-street parking in Minneapolis and in several other states across the country.



ParkMobile, a parking app that was used in Minneapolis and other states to pay for on-street parking, reached a $32.8 million settlement for a data breach. Are you eligible?

Class-action lawsuit

The backstory:

A class-action lawsuit over a data breach that impacted millions of ParkMobile users in 2021 has reached a settlement. The settlement, worth $32.8 million, was reached without ParkMobile admitting any wrongdoing.

According to the company, if a user receives a notification from ParkMobile about the 2021 Data Security Incident, you are included in this settlement as a "Settlement Class Member."

Eligible individuals who submit a claim by March 5, 2025, may receive a cash payment of up to $25 or a $1 credit in the ParkMobile app. However, payments will not be issued until after a final court hearing on March 13, 2025, and could be delayed until 2026.

Local perspective:

ParkMobile was used in Minneapolis as an on-street parking payment provider until June 2023, when the city switched contractors. However, the app can still be used to pay for parking in garages and parking lots in the city, according to the app's website.

Who is eligible for a payout?

Dig deeper:

Individuals are eligible to receive compensation if:

Their personal information was compromised in the March 2021 ParkMobile data breach.

They received a notice from ParkMobile about the data breach.

They submit a valid claim form by March 5, 2025.

Those who opted out of the settlement by February 3, 2025, as well as judges, their staff, and their families, are not eligible.