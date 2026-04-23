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Over $1 million in housing grants for small town Minnesota

By
Published  April 23, 2026 4:22pm CDT
Housing
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Minnesota Housing approved $1.125 million for 15 small towns in greater Minnesota.
    • The grants help support and create housing opportunities in the area.
    • The funding comes from the Great Minnesota Cities Housing Aid Grant Program, which was made to help cities with populations under 10,000.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Over $1 million has been granted to small towns in Minnesota for housing

Grant for Minnesota housing 

What we know:

According to Minnesota Housing, $1.125 million was approved for housing grants in 15 small towns in the state. 

The funding will help support housing opportunities in greater Minnesota, and assist housing nonprofits. 

The money comes from the Greater Minnesota Small Cities Housing Aid Grant Program, which was created in 2023 to assist cities with populations under 10,000 and located outside the Twin Cities metro with housing issues. 

Minnesota Housing says the funding will be used for housing development and financing, for nonprofit affordable housing providers and emergency shelters. 

The following 15 communities will receive $75,000 from the grant: 

  • Balaton
  • Benson
  • Brownsville
  • Currie
  • Deer River
  • Floodwood
  • Fosston
  • Hendricks
  • Le Sueur
  • New York Mills
  • Redwood Falls
  • Stewart
  • Wells

What they're saying:

"Across Greater Minnesota, communities know best what their residents need," said Commissioner Jennifer Ho. "This funding gives small cities added capacity to move housing solutions forward and support individuals, families, older adults and others who need safe, stable housing." 

"The City of Deer River’s development of the White Oak Apartments represents a meaningful and critical step toward providing safe, accessible and affordable housing with much-needed services for individuals and families in the community." said Mark Box, Deer River City Administrator. "Partnerships with organizations like Kootasca Community Action and Minnesota Housing are essential to making projects like this possible." 

HousingMinnesota