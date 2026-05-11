Operation Metro Surge response: Senate approves $140M in relief, new enforcement limits

The Brief The Minnesota Senate passed bills to limit civil enforcement actions and provide financial relief after Operation Metro Surge. Proposals include $40 million in rental relief and $100 million in small business recovery loans. The House remains divided on these measures as lawmakers negotiate a final deal before the legislative session ends.



Lawmakers at the Capitol are racing to pass new protections and relief policies in response to Operation Metro Surge as the legislative session nears its end.

Senate moves to limit civil enforcement, expand financial relief

What we know:

Earlier in the session, the Senate approved $40 million for rental relief and $100 million in loans aimed at helping small businesses recover from the effects of Operation Metro Surge.

Senators passed a bill Monday that would ban civil enforcement actions — like most ICE operations — at schools, childcare centers, hospitals or near courthouses. The bill would also prohibit masked law enforcement officers, except for undercover and tactical response teams.

If officers break these new rules, people would be able to sue. However, some lawmakers worry this could lead to lawsuits against the state from the federal government.

"We're setting ourselves up for Minnesota taxpayers to be tied up in court for years with millions and millions of state tax dollars spent to try to defend this," said Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen, a Republican from Glencoe.

The Senate’s actions come after Operation Metro Surge’s immigration enforcement reached places it had never gone before, sparking chaos at Roosevelt High School and outside a Hennepin County courtroom.

Sen. Ron Latz, a Democrat from St. Louis Park, said, "In this bill, we are standing up to lawlessness. We are standing for the Constitution and the rights of every person protected by that Constitution."

House progress stalled

The Senate has passed several bills in response to Operation Metro Surge, but progress in the House has stalled due to an even split between parties.

The other side:

Some Senate Republicans have pushed back against these measures, arguing that the state could face costly legal battles and that the problems are self-inflicted. Despite this, at least one House Republican involved in negotiations said he could support some recovery loans for small businesses, especially after losing employees during the surge.

House Democrats say the impact of Operation Metro Surge remains a top issue in ongoing negotiations.

"We're still very aware of the harm that was done and we will keep it top of mind as long as we're having these discussions until we gavel out," said Rep. Cedrick Frazier, a Democrat from New Hope.

Lawmakers are working daily to reach a global deal before the session closes. Negotiations are ongoing as the session nears its end, with both sides weighing the potential risks and benefits of the proposed policies.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the House will pass the Senate’s bills or what the final deal will look like before the legislative session ends.