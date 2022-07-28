1 dead, 2 injured in Downtown Minneapolis shooting

One man died, and two others were injured early Thursday morning when a fight in Downtown Minneapolis escalated into gunfire.

Minneapolis Police say a fight started in a business on 4th Street North around 1:35 a.m. That fight then spilled onto the street.

Officers who were nearby responded, but the fight escalated and shots were fired.

One man was killed in the shooting, another man in his 40s suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, and a third man was hit by several shots but not seriously injured.

Medics responded to the area to treat the two injured men while police worked to secure the area.

At times, there was tension between police and bystanders. Bystanders were upset the victim’s body remained laying in the parking lot, uncovered, until the Hennepin County Medical Examiner arrived just before 6 a.m. About five hours after the shooting, the medical examiner’s vehicle removed the victim’s body from the scene.

One man was arrested at the scene and two different guns were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.