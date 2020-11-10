Expand / Collapse search

One dead, two in custody after shooting in Eagan, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Eagan
FOX 9
article

A police investigation is underway near Lone Oak Road and Eagandale Place in Eagan, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say one man is dead and two people are in custody after a fatal shooting Monday night in Eagan, Minnesota.

The Eagan Police Department said officers responded to gunshots near the area of Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road shortly before 9:00 p.m. Monday.

On scene, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police stopped a car leaving the area and took a man and woman into custody.

Police said the investigation remains active.