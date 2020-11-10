One dead, two in custody after shooting in Eagan, Minnesota
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say one man is dead and two people are in custody after a fatal shooting Monday night in Eagan, Minnesota.
The Eagan Police Department said officers responded to gunshots near the area of Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road shortly before 9:00 p.m. Monday.
On scene, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, police stopped a car leaving the area and took a man and woman into custody.
Police said the investigation remains active.