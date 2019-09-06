One dead in motorcycle crash in Ham Lake, Minn.

article

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Ham Lake, Minnesota early Friday morning.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an injury crash on the 2300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast shortly before 3:00 a.m.

On scene they found a deceased motorcyclist.

At this time, the investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Bunker Lake Blvd when they left the road and hit a parked car.

The crash remain under investigation.