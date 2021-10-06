1 dead, several injured in head-on crash in Brooklyn Park

One person died in a head-on crash in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the 6500 block of Zane Ave North around 10:30 p.m. On scene, they found one victim who was unresponsive. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim passed away.

North Ambulance took the other injured people involved to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.