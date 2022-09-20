One dead after hit-and-run in Brooklyn Center, police investigating

Brooklyn Center police say they are looking for the person who was driving the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian on the 6600 block of Dupont Ave North on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10 p.m. to investigate a possible crash. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the road who had apparently been struck by a vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, but the driver had fled the scene.

Police say the victim lived at a home nearby.

Authorities have not released additional details.

The investigation is ongoing.