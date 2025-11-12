Once-in-a-lifetime sight: Minnesota grandmother's first northern lights

The Brief Many witnessed the Northern Lights across the FOX 9 viewing area. Sandra Doberstein, 83, saw the lights for the first time with her grandson. The experience was a lifelong dream come true for Doberstein.



The Northern Lights lit up the skies, bringing joy to many who stepped out to witness the spectacle, including an 83-year-old woman fulfilling a lifelong dream.

A night to remember for sky gazers

What we know:

Many people across Minnesota captured the Northern Lights' vibrant reds, greens, and purples. For some, it was their first time witnessing the natural phenomenon.

Sandra Doberstein, 83, was among those who saw the lights for the first time. Her grandson, Tanner Charles, a storm chaser, called her Tuesday night to invite her to see the lights.

A special moment for a grandmother and grandson

What they're saying:

"I still can’t believe I even got to see them after all this time. I just kind of thought oh well," said Sandra Doberstein. Her grandson captured her reaction as she saw the lights through the car window.

Doberstein shared, "I think there was so much adrenaline that it just made me be awake." The pair shared touching moments, with Doberstein expressing her joy and love for her grandson.

What's next:

Next on Sandra’s bucket list is to go to Nashville and go to a concert at the Grand Ole Opry.