Olmsted County sheriff's deputy dies while on duty at Adult Detention Center

An Olmsted County, Minnesota sheriff’s deputy died while on duty Thursday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Mark Anderson was found in the locker room of the Adult Detention Center by his partner deputy around 9:30 a.m. Staff and first responders initiated lifesaving measures. Anderson was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said Anderson's death is believed to be a medical related event.

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers in this difficult time and join with his family and friends to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of Deputy Mark Edward Anderson, badge #1743," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anderson was assigned to the Adult Detention Center’s Program Division. The sheriff’s office said he was "known for his diligence, patience and ability to talk to anyone during his 11-year career with the Adult Detention Center."

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released in the next few days.