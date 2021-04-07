Officials say cigarette butt thrown from car caused grass fire in Sauk Centre

Authorities say a cigarette butt thrown from a car is believed to have caused a grass fire in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received multiple calls about a fire in the west ditch of Highway 71, just south of the intersection with Stearns County Road 29.

Officials were dispatched to the scene where approximately one-quarter acre of ditch was burned before the fire could be extinguished.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a cigarette butt thrown from a vehicle.

On March 31, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a burn restriction for much of the state due to warmer and dry weather conditions, including Stearns County.