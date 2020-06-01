Officials investigating fire in Minneapolis' Victory neighborhood, cause unknown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Fire officials are investigating a fire that has destroyed three businesses on 44th and Penn Avenue North, early Monday morning.
Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. and while a cauise is unknown at this time, residents who were out keeping an eye on their neighborhood after recent unrest said a "suspicious" pick up truck was scene behind the building moments before the fire started.
No injuries were reported.