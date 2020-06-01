Expand / Collapse search

Officials investigating fire in Minneapolis' Victory neighborhood, cause unknown

Fire damages businesses in Minneapolis early Monday morning

Minneapolis Fire officials say no on was hurt in the fire at 44th and Penn Ave. N. The cause is unknown.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Fire officials are investigating a fire that has destroyed three businesses on 44th and Penn Avenue North, early Monday morning. 

Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. and while a cauise is unknown at this time, residents who were out keeping an eye on their neighborhood after recent unrest said a "suspicious" pick up truck was scene behind the building moments before the fire started. 

No injuries were reported. 