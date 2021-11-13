Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash at Hwy 77 and I-35E

article

Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 77 in Eagan, Minnesota.

Officials responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 77 at Interstate 35E at about 7 a.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash involved non-life threatening injuries.

Additionally, the state patrol reported 55 crashes statewide from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday. Of those crashes, 10 involved injuries. There were also 10 spinouts and 2 jackknifed semis.