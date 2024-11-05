Nudieland shooting: Second charged with aiding mass shooting

The Brief On Aug. 11, 2023, a mass shooting occurred at a house venue in Minneapolis known as "Nudieland" that killed one and injured several others. Elias Trinidad Thompson, 21, now faces one count of aiding an offender during the shooting. Dominic James Burris, 18, of Hinckley, was charged in October with one count of murder and six counts of assault in relation to the shooting.



The second of two men allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a DIY music venue in Minneapolis has been charged with his involvement in the incident that left one person dead, and several wounded.

Latest developments

Elias Trinidad Thompson, 21, faces one count of aiding an offender during the shooting that occurred on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South. Thompson was only a few weeks over 20 years old at the time of the shooting.

Music community shooting

The mass shooting happened on Aug. 11, 2023, while a local band was finishing a concert in the backyard of a house venue known as "Nudieland". The show was an LGBTQ+ friendly gathering with approximately 30–50 people in attendance.

When officers responded to the scene, they found seven people who suffered from gunshot wounds. One man, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas "August" Golden, suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned two people were interacting with others at the show shortly before the shooting, describing their interaction with them as "hostile" and saying the pair made "insensitive comments after learning the witnesses were lesbians."

Witnesses told police they noticed both people were flashing firearms, and when one witness pointed out the gun, one of them allegedly responded, "We’re not going to use the gun or anything, but if need be, we will," charges state.

The pair eventually left, when a witness claimed to see the two walking along a fence in the neighboring yard – seconds later, they heard gunshots coming from that direction.

Charges say that investigators used witness statements, forensic evidence, and video surveillance to identify the two suspects.

Police recovered eight 9mm caliber casings and one 0.380 caliber casing from the scene, indicating that two firearms were used, charges claim. Police also say DNA from one of the alleged shooters was found on cigarette butts at the scene.

After the shooting, police believe that Thompson met up with Dominic James Burris, 18, of Hinckley, and conspired to hide evidence.

Alleged shooter charged

In October, Hennepin County prosecutors granted a motion for presumptive adult certification for Burris to be tried as an adult. Burris is charged with one count of murder and six counts of assault during the shooting at Nudieland.

Burris was charged on April 12, 2023, following a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On April 23, 2023, prosecutors filed a motion to have Burris certified as an adult in an upcoming trial.

As part of the motion, Dr. Jessica Miles testified on Aug. 1, 2024, saying Burris’ background, including issues with substance abuse and family instability, could have played a role in his actions.