Pilot said wind shift caused Rochester hot air balloon power line crash: NTSB report

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined the cause of a hot air balloon crash that started a fire in a Rochester field back in March.

What we know

Officials say the crash happened because of the "pilot's failure to maintain clearance from power lines while landing in a field."

The report states that a crew member and a passenger both sustained minor injuries. Another person on board was not injured.

The NTSB also released photographs from their investigation showing the damaged hot air balloon basket and attaching equipment.

Photos shared by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the damaged hot air balloon basket after the crash (Photos courtesy of the NTSB). (Supplied)

Timeline

The crash happened on the evening of March 20 between 40th Street Southeast and 48th Street Southeast. The investigation report was published on July 11.

Dig Deeper

The report analysis says the pilot reported that the wind "shifted and increased in speed" as he was trying to land the hot air balloon in a field. The pilot then tried to abort the landing but could not stop the balloon's descent.

The analysis then describes the balloon colliding with the power lines, which led to "an electrical arc and a shower of sparks." That arc reportedly cut 12 of the 16 flying wires, causing the remaining four to fail "in a manner consistent with overload" and the basket to separate from the balloon, which came to a rest on its side.

The pilot reported there were no mechanical malfunctions that led to the crash.