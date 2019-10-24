'Not Your Mascot' march gathers outside U.S. Bank Center ahead of Minnesota-Washington game

article

Ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' Thursday night game against the Washington Redskins, dozens of protesters marched near U.S. Bank Stadium, calling for Washington to change its team name.

A group of Minnesota tribal governments, the National Coalition Against Racism and other Native American groups are taking part in the "Not Your Mascot" march.

David Glass, the president of the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media and a member of the White Earth Nation, told FOX 9 the team's name is hurtful and should no longer be used.

"We don’t say it," explained Glass. "It’s the ‘R’ word. It’s the ‘R’ word for us. Like ‘N’ word is for the African-American community. It’s a dark piece of history. It’s very offensive."

The event also included a rally with national and local leaders, like Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, speaking at the event. Lt. Gov. Flanagan is the first Native American woman to be elected to a statewide office in Minnesota.

Protesters marched in the streets of downtown Minneapolis, calling for the Washington to change its team name. (FOX 9)

Full statement from the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings recognize the sensitivity of this issue. Minnesota has a significant Native American population and our franchise has strong, positive relationships with several tribal nations and Native American leaders within the state.



We have maintained an ongoing and respectful dialogue with the Native American community, as well as with other state leaders, on this matter and continue to participate in conversations regarding the upcoming game.



In terms of in-game elements, we are obligated as a member of the NFL to operate and market the game as we would any other Vikings home game.



We respect and support our local community voices having an opportunity to be heard. As with all of our games, our primary focus will be on providing a positive game day experience for Vikings fans. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that successful game experience.