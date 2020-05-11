Not all Minnesota businesses are accepting state guidance on worker safety, officials say

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that although they have provided guidance on worker safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not all businesses are taking the precautions.

Kris Ehresmann, Infectious Diseases Director with MDH, said health officials are recommending businesses that are open do robust screening on employees and testing for symptomatic workers.



But, "there's a range of participation and accepting our guidance from different facilities," she told reporters.



Meanwhile, Senate Republicans passed legislation Monday afternoon allowing any Minnesota business to reopen in accordance with public health guidelines.

As Minnesota continues to ban many retail stores from having customers in their shops, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers today said all retailers could reopen with five customers or fewer inside at a time.

Health officials released an update on the state model Monday morning, outlining a scenario in which the stay-at-home order is extended through May. More updates on the model will be shared this week.