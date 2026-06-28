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Northland Community School teacher charged with assault, accused of slapping student

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 28, 2026 3:59 PM CDT
Published June 28, 2026 3:59 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A teacher at Northland Community School is charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly slapping a student on Tuesday, May 26.
    • Video evidence and student statements are part of the investigation, according to a complaint filed in Cass County District Court.
    • The teacher, Kristen Anne Panchyshyn, is summoned to appear in court and could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

WALKER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Northland Community School teacher faces a misdemeanor assault charge after a reported classroom incident involving a student. The teacher is accused of slapping a student, and it was captured on camera.

Classroom investigation at Northland Community School 

What we know:

According to a complaint filed in Cass County District Court, Principal Yakibchuk alerted Deputy Travis Baker about an alleged assault by staff member Kristen Anne Panchyshyn on a student, identified as ABC. The principal reported that classroom video from Tuesday, May 26, showed Panchyshyn standing next to ABC, slapping him once, after which ABC buried his head in his hands and later ran to the bathroom.

Deputy Baker interviewed ABC, who said he was sent to Panchyshyn’s room for in-school suspension. ABC told the deputy that he was upset, walked around the classroom and exchanged words with Panchyshyn before sitting at his desk. He stated Panchyshyn stood to his left and slapped him on the left side of his head near his ear, which he described as "kind of hard." 

The complaint states ABC said he started to cry and ran out of the classroom. Panchyshyn followed ABC into the bathroom after the incident. The charge against Panchyshyn is assault in the fifth degree, which is a misdemeanor in Minnesota. 

The backstory:

The incident was reported to law enforcement on Thursday, May 28. If convicted, Panchyshyn faces a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. 

What we don't know:

The complaint does not include details about Panchyshyn’s account of the incident, any potential disciplinary action by the school, or the current status of her employment. It also does not specify any injuries to the student beyond his statement that he cried and ran out of the room. 

The Source: Information from Cass County District Court complaint and law enforcement records.

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota