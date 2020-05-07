Northfield police officer, resident injured in crash involving squad car

Two people, including a Northfield police officer, were injured in a crash in Northfield Wednesday evening, according to Minnesota State Patrol

Around 5:30 p.m., a Northfield police squad car was responding to an emergency and was headed northbound on Highway 3. At the same time, a Toyota RAV4 was headed westbound on Jefferson Parkway. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The 25-year-old driver of RAV4 and the 40-year-old Northfield police officer both suffered non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.