Northern Lights put on a show across Minnesota: Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, put on a show across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday night.
The geomagnetic storm made for a brilliant aurora from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and was essentially visible wherever it wasn’t cloudy.
Here's a sampling of photos. Other than the video in the player above this story, all images were sent to us by FOX 9 viewers.
Aurora Borealis as seen in Forest Lake (Photo by Abimelec Garcia)