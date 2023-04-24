Expand / Collapse search
Northern Lights put on a show across Minnesota: Photos

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Aurora Borealis glimmers over SE Minnesota

The northern lights shimmered across the Minnesotan sky on Sunday night, April 23. Jake Stacken said he filmed this footage in southeast Minnesota on Sunday. (Jake Stacken via Storyful)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, put on a show across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin Sunday night. 

The geomagnetic storm made for a brilliant aurora from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and was essentially visible wherever it wasn’t cloudy.  

RELATED [March 24]: Northern Lights put on a show in Twin Cities, Minnesota

Here's a sampling of photos. Other than the video in the player above this story, all images were sent to us by FOX 9 viewers. 

Aurora Borealis as seen in Forest Lake (Photo by Abimelec Garcia)