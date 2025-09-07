Northeast Minneapolis fire burns commercial buildings on Central Avenue

The Brief A fire reported early Sunday morning is affecting several commercial buildings near a popular stretch in northeast Minneapolis. Minneapolis Fire Department crews are currently onsite working to contain the blaze. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.



A fire near a popular stretch of northeast Minneapolis has crews responding to several commercial buildings and attempting to extinguish the blaze.

NE Minneapolis fire

What we know:

A fire was first reported around 4 a.m. around the 1500 block of Central Avenue Northeast in northeast Minneapolis, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD). The area is located near BNSF railroad tracks.

Responding crews found a large, abandoned commercial warehouse on fire, with flames "shooting through the roof," according to MFD Chief Melanie Rucker.

Fire crews had trouble accessing the fire at first due to surrounding railroads and debris, Rucker said.

Since then, four buildings have caught fire, with some already collapsing and others reportedly close to collapsing as well.

Officials report the buildings have been abandoned, with utility lines to them disconnected.

The department does not currently report any fatalities.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.