North Loop neighbors spend Saturday cleaning up trash, litter revealed during snow melt

Residents in Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood spent part of their Saturday cleaning up the streets.

Snow melt around the city revealed trash and litter around the area, leading dozens of volunteers to get out and help take care of the mess.

“It’s just a great sign of our community,” said Mike Binkley, a board member of the North Loop Neighborhood Association. “I think that we have probably 25-30 people out here doing this today and while other people are kinds sheltered in place inside. You know, we’re showing the kind of community that we have, that we would get out on a chilly morning like this to help our neighborhood.”

There is no word yet if other neighborhoods are following suit.