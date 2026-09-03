Norman County crash: 1 dead, 1 injured on Hwy 75

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 75 in Norman County that left one person dead and another injured. The crash was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 75 at milepost 276. The investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to be released.



One person is dead and another is hurt after an early morning crash in Norman County.

Crash investigation underway in Norman County

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured on Highway 75.

What we know:

The crash was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 75 at milepost 276 in Norman County. According to the State Patrol, one person in the vehicle died, and a second occupant was injured. The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the crash, the identities of those involved and the condition of the injured person have not been released.