Norman County crash: 1 dead, 1 injured on Hwy 75
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead and another is hurt after an early morning crash in Norman County.
Crash investigation underway in Norman County
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured on Highway 75.
What we know:
The crash was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 75 at milepost 276 in Norman County. According to the State Patrol, one person in the vehicle died, and a second occupant was injured. The crash remains under investigation.
What we don't know:
Details about what led to the crash, the identities of those involved and the condition of the injured person have not been released.
The Source: The Minnesota State Patrol provided this information. Additional details will be posted when available.