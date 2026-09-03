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Norman County crash: 1 dead, 1 injured on Hwy 75

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published September 3, 2026 8:25 PM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 8:25 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 75 in Norman County that left one person dead and another injured.
    • The crash was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 75 at milepost 276.
    • The investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to be released.

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead and another is hurt after an early morning crash in Norman County.

Crash investigation underway in Norman County

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured on Highway 75.

What we know:

The crash was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 75 at milepost 276 in Norman County. According to the State Patrol, one person in the vehicle died, and a second occupant was injured. The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the crash, the identities of those involved and the condition of the injured person have not been released.

The Source: The Minnesota State Patrol provided this information. Additional details will be posted when available.

Road incidentsMinnesota