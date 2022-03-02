Nonprofit pushing for city crews to take over sidewalk shoveling in Minneapolis

article

Love it or hate it, snow and ice are a fact of life for every Minnesotan.

In the city of Minneapolis, the responsibility of clearing sidewalks after a winter storm falls on the shoulders of home and property owners, but a new push by Our Streets Minneapolis is aiming to change that.

"If Minneapolis is going to become a truly walkable city year-round, we need to do a much better job of shoveling sidewalks," Our Streets Minneapolis Executive Director Ashwat Naraynan told FOX 9.

Naraynan believes the current plan relies on a patchwork of individuals that can leave people with disabilities, parents with strollers and the elderly out in the cold.

"Even if one property owner fails to clear their sidewalk, it means that an entire city block can get knocked out," said Naraynan.

The nonprofit is asking the Public Works Department to request $6 million of their 2023 budget to go towards developing a city-led sidewalk clearing program, which would start by having crews clear 300 miles of sidewalks in highly traveled pedestrian areas across Minneapolis, as well as light rail and bus stops.

But some residents, like Olaf Lukk, who has lived in the same area for nearly 40 years, wants things to stay the way they are.

"I think part of living in Minneapolis is being responsible for your own property. That includes mowing your lawn and shoveling your walk... it should not be the responsibility of the local government," said Lukk.

Plus, he adds that shoveling can be great exercise.

"People should indulge in it more," said Lukk.

Right now, the fine for not clearing your sidewalk in Minneapolis is $229.